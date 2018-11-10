Tweet All About It: From Jared Polis to Lil Wayne
November 10, 2018
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday's page A2.
• "@PolisForCO I wanted to say congrats on winning Governor of the state of Colorado. My husband and I married in October 2015 in Aspen, CO. We even got our marriage license in Colorado. You inspire us and so many Americans. THANK YOU!" — @sethtravis
• "I just saw Dumb and Dumber at Gate 34 at DIA. They're going to Aspen but think it's in Utah. Should I tell them or NAHHHHHHHHH!" — @TrueBlondeINC
• "Finally booked my hotel room for #Aspen in December. Can't wait to check traveling alone off of my #bucketlist. So excited for my little adventure" — @cruzieeekinss
• "Following a WH meeting today, Rod Rosenstein canceled a speech scheduled for Thursday in San Francisco at the Aspen Institute, for the organization's cybersecurity summit. The institute says it wasn't given a reason for the cancellation. (I think Trump is going to fire him.)" — @PaladinCornelia
• "my friends are cool because one second we're talking about going to aspen and twenty minutes later plane tickets and @LilWayne_tickets are booked for a long weekend there" — @burkemeow
