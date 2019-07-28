Tweet All About It: Dollars and Pence

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

• “Oh @caribouclub, your ironic hypocrisy knows no bounds. #Aspen #Pence” — @marcimichelle

• “I guess some rich gays in Aspen are more concerned about personal taxes than they are about pride flags being banned from US Embassies. Or about GOP ending protections of Obergefell v Hodges. Well it’s only a few rich gays. Coughing up a few 100 k for GOP. A few rich gays. Rich.” — @citynightcap

• “#Pence #fundraiser host still hiding from paying his bill. Just like @realDonaldTrump — stiff the workers. Maybe afraid his social life will crater if #Aspen knows who he is. Like what happened to #dershowitz in #MarthasVineyard.” — @SusannaAspen

• “saw your vid about city offices in #aspen @SkippyMesirow ‘community center’ is what the people want, need and voted for. not a bunch of dead govt space.” — @AspenSpin

• “Every time I try to drive in aspen I almost get in 4 crashes” — @chiefsmokeymoon

• “F Hawaii. Let’s use Marriott points at st Regis in Aspen” — @LynnHagan3

