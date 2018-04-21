Tweet All About It: Deep Aspen thoughts

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday's page A2.

• "So yeah… I'm going to Colorado with my brother and his friends and we better go to Aspen lmao" — @HassamX

• "I attended the mingling event for @Winnow last night Hyatt Residence Club Grand Aspen The Marble Bar Aspen very impressed by the people that attended and the contacts I came home with. Watch out Summer in the RFV, it's going to be filled with amazing experiences and inspiration." — @SusieSpiceItUp

• "New post. Some men live like heroes. James Salter did school at #Westpoint, flew fighter jets in the Korean War, wrote screenplays for Hollywood, skied in Aspen, loved in Paris, and knew film stars as friends. 'Burning the Days' is his autobiography." — @ChrisOthen

• "Waking up and seeing a flight confirmation email from baby for next month to Aspen is probably going to be the best thing to happen to me today" — @badlittlejawn

• "During 1983's International Design Conference in Aspen, Steve Jobs foresaw a future in which each person had 'an incredibly great computer in a book that you can carry around with you that you can learn how to use in 20 minutes.'" — @rogusamunechita

• "There's a new Southern Colorado Coal Mining Museum in nearby Trinidad, trying to tell the story. They are doing a good job with limited resources. Go support them the next time you are in Colorado. Hell of a lot more soul in that town than Aspen or Vail." — @ErikLoomis

