Tweet All About It: Cheers and jeers for Aspen

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday's page A2.

• "Maybe the upcoming nuclear winter will finally bring snow to #Aspen this season" — @jstoerner

• "so as you can imagine, the aspen airport is very bougie. kendall jenner, bella hadid, etc… all here along side me this week…" — @katieswalters

• "My family and I drove through #Aspen in 2005 but didn't bother to stop due to the bad vibes. Now I see that our instincts were spot on. If you have a differing opinion you are called out and published in the local paper. Yikes! No thanks." — @jtomka

• "Way to go Aspen. On Jan. 1, the city imposed a new $3 per pack tax on cigarettes AND raised the tobacco age to 21. #Aspen is doing its part to make the next generation tobacco-free." — @TobaccoFreeKids

• "In the gondola on the way up the mountain trying hard not to have a panic attack #Aspen" — @katierhulme

Recommended Stories For You

• "Paris Hilton got engaged while skiing in Aspen. Would you believe it? As soon as she gets home and someone explains what engaged actually means she'll call it off again." — @K00L_DUDE

• "Some kid just told me they're going away to Aspen, to which I replied: California, where the beer flows like wine…. kid responds — what?! It's in Colorado….. How old can I be where 'Dumb & Dumber' is dated, jeez!!" — @DTawil1

The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type "TheAspenTimes" (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what's happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.