Tweet All About It: Changes in latitudes

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

• “Stuck in #Aspen for the evening. Gosh my job sucks” — @Matt_Kroschel

• “Our 6th show in 7 days last night. #floored Thank you Aspen for your beauty and your kindness. Thank you to the wonderful crowd for the multiple Happy Birthday songs! We always LovE playing @BellyUpAspen! #behindthestage #aspen #colorado #lrlive2019” — @leannrimes

• “I’m now back in the NYC area after driving from Aspen Colorado to Jackson Hole Wyoming. I wish the school kids in NYC could see what America really looks like.” — @BobGree3730714

• “Ya boy has the Ikon pass this year so we’re traveling this season! Aspen obviously is always going to happen” — @Kitten_Calendar

• “GOOD TUESDAY MORNING! We have a lot going on this morning. @CPW_NW says there’s been a 3rd bear attack in #Aspen this year. A restaurant manager was bit on the leg when taking out the trash. Plus Senator Ray Scott is running for Mesa County Commissioner, plus much more at 5-7am” — @StephBennettTV

• “We can get to 100% renewable energy. Let’s win together. Thank you, @AudenSchendler, for the tour of your hydro-electric system in Aspen.” — @TomSteyer

The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.