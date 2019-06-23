Tweet All About It: Cars and snow in the forecast

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

• “Local pro tip: don’t look up when crossing the street, the ‘cars’ are actually just drones placed there by the resort to make it feel like an actual town that people live in. They can’t really hit you. #aspen” — @bdressler1

• “Apparently Aspen celebrates Summer with snow. We’ll see if it dares to snow on Sunday. Stay tuned for a snow angel if it does.” — @ChadFornwalt

• “my flight to Aspen leaves at 6:10am tomorrow, can someone please—and i cannot stress this enough—stab me in the face” — @amandamull

• “This morning I woke up in Aspen, CO for the most important event the Institute puts on all year. I am responsible for dev on a huge Node app for managing coverage. And my MacBook Pro keyboard & mouse stopped working…” — @gabesalkin

• Replying to @TheRealOJ32 “OJ, I’ve seen your hands in person at Apres Ski in Aspen, & they are much too big to fit those gloves! So I don’t know what happened, but I do know those bloody gloves were not your size. Whether you did it or not, Idk, but the Jury was right to acquit due to reasonable doubt.” — @TDanevirke

