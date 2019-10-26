Tweet All About It: Aspen really is the goat

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“I’m honored to be recognized by my clients, friends and colleagues as #1 Male Realtor in #aspen by @aspentimes #bestofaspensnowmass. Thank you to everyone that supported me. You don’t win an Olympic Medal, nor do you survive a transplant without a great team.” — @klugproperties

“Just a reminder that @JohnCornyn supports a so-called “POTUS” who has no idea where #Colorado is, despite the fact that his 1st wife accidentally ran into his mistress @itsmarlamaples while skiing #Aspen a couple decades ago.” — @indivisibleDNTN

“Am I going to need my passport to go skiing in #Aspen this winter with the #ColoradoWall” — @themothboy

“Officially met my first #mountaingoat!!! #Colorado has officially stolen my heart! #travel #wildlife #goat @visitcolorado @visitaspen #aspen” — @sanityfound

“Update: our mediation guide took us on a trip to Aspen and outer space. I legitimately couldn’t stop grinning and I am feeling fantastic!” — @ladylovelylibRT

“Meanwhile #Aspen high society is left scratching their heads. “Why are we not on this list, we have worked hard to make this place expensive.” #recount” — @Matt_Kroschel

