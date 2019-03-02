Tweet All About It: Aspen problems

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday's page A2.

• "It's only just above freezing here in Denver, but after minus 14^C in Aspen, it feels properly balmy and warm!" — @amymergirl

• "On my Instagram feed today, there was a photo of someone snowboarding in Aspen followed immediately by a picture of someone sandboarding in the Sahara. And that's what I love most about social media: it makes resenting other people so much faster and more accessible." — @standupguy

• "My mom fell gravely I'll in florida. I was at the top of a mountain in #aspen. Not only did #unitedAIRLINES treat me with patience and kindness but they refunded me all change fees and made the process of getting to florida seamless." — aligirl1

• "Lift One Corridor has spent over $200,000 on advertising their product to Aspen to try and dupe voters into handing over $4.3 million and create the illusion that 'everyone' supports the project." — @HoboHealth

• "Is there a single Democrat who still thinks that Arne Duncan has smart ideas about education policy? I get why he's still popular with the Aspen/Davos crowd, but what is the constituency for his ideas in a place like Chicago?" — @jakewertz

Recommended Stories For You

• "@netflix used footage of Vail for Aspen in the Ted Bundy Tapes #disgrace #vailsucks" — @Quinton_724

The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type "TheAspenTimes" (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what's happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.