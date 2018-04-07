Tweet All About It: Aspen musings

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday's page A2.

• "Flying into Aspen is beautiful and terrifying" — @danipants

• "I was in Aspen when Hunter was running for Sheriff. His platform included giving cops the authority to stop and arrest anyone not carrying weed." — @SDButlerRedux

• "Teams across the country worked together to connect vets to the Disabled American Veterans Winter Sports Clinic in Aspen! That's #BeingUnited." — @weareunited

• "I can't wait until songs like I'm N Luv (Wit a Stripper) are considered 'oldies' & I'm 65 jammin' out with my husbby while we're driving to our vacation home in Aspen." — @mboothbie

• "Even the thrift shop in #Aspen looks nicer than any clothing store I shop at." — @kevinltorres

• "I just got invited to Aspen Ideas Festival as a SPEAKER! I am so so so so SO honored to be joining the ranks of some of the people who have inspired me and motivated me to be a better person every day! I feel so grateful and thankful." — @faisalalmutar

