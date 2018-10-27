Tweet All About It: Aspen highs and lows

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday's page A2.

• "If you haven't wasted time at work looking at mansions on Zillow that you're gonna (buy) after you win Mega Millions tonight you're not living the American dream. Lil spot for 28 mil in Aspen is calling my name. Has separate quarters for the chef and masseuse." — @realcaptainmorg

• "#DidYouKnow: In #Colorado during #WWI, to prevent food shortages, Aspen's mayor ordered the town's playgrounds turned into gardens? And citizens did without meat on Tuesdays & wheat on Wednesdays?" — @ParkerSymphony

• "Flew the gf and me out to Aspen for the Series. It was cheaper than a box seat, or two!" — @umbraman

• "We snuck / sneaked out of town for a few days, and headed to Aspen to check it out! Lucky enough to call @hoteljeromeaspen home for a few nights… this place is awesome and has some serious style." — @MADEJacksonhole

• "I met Danny Leiner when our shorts played together at the Aspen Shortsfest in 1992. He was a deeply talented writer/director and a generous friend and mentor to me over the years. I will miss him dearly. Rest In Peace." — @davidwain

