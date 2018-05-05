Tweet All About It: Aspen highs and lows

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday's page A2.

• "#Aspen is the home of the very #rich and privileged and of the poor. It is like #Hollywood. Same type of privledge know it all rich folks and then common man. It is NOT worth living there." — @Brad Noren

• "Forbes releases list of America's Best Employers. Tops in Travel & Leisure category large companies: MGM Resorts. Tops in Midsize: Aspen Skiing Co." — @greenlodging

• "I'm sick of my Tax $$$ being used for Million $$ weekend golf junkets by your @POTUS! And, why are we paying for #Trump Spawn to travel doing Trump Co. business? Oh, and the wedding of a friend in Middle East? And ski trips to #Aspen? Enough, already!!" — @Lwme07

• "every target customer according to the fashion school: our Girl™ is a blond in her early 20s who lives in Manhattan w a 80,000 disposable income she works out 7 days a week and travels to Aspen to visit her boyfriend every other Saturday while also prepping raw vegan Bento boxes" — @deANDICHRIST

• "hmmmm the sun's not out … I'll think I'll start getting in shape for the Food & Wine Classic! #aspen #fwclassicaspen" — @AspenRealLife

• "For f–k sake, the Univ. of Montana president wants to establish a 'Division Health and Human Potential.' This entire re-fabrication of the school reads like a rich dumb person's notes taken at the Aspen Institute or a TED event." — @parezcoydigo

