Tweet All About It: And the beat goes on

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday's page A2.

• "Why do 'D list' celebs have to come to #Aspen to get a mugshot. Don't they know the lighting is terrible at the Pitkin Co Jail?" — @Matt_Kroschel

• "When I was 8, I used @BrianReganComic Aspen Comedy set from '88 at summer camp. They said I was a genius at 8, but I just had cable tv." — @Dannyisfunny

• "All I want for Christmas is Jared in a perp walk off an Aspen ski lift!" — @TheDoseTweets

• "@IvankaTrump I can only imagine the havoc that violating the #LoganAct will reign on your holiday trip to Aspen" — @colleensheehan7

• "Pathetic display to promote inferior product – advertisement filmed at #Aspen billionaire Bill Koch compound #VSFashionShow" — @kimwelz

Recommended Stories For You

• "starbucks lady: 'What's your name?' me: 'Aspen, A-s-p-e-n' starbucks lady: *writes 'ESPN' and chuckles" — @aspencristi

• "I can never take anyone seriously when they say 'Aspen'. I recite the entire Dumb and Dumber scene in my head lol." — @Luaia

The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type "TheAspenTimes" (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what's happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.