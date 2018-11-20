Trot on out to the Basalt Wobble Gobble on Thanksgiving

Basalt will host its second annual Thanksgiving turkey trot on Thursday with a start and finish on the Basalt Elementary School campus.

The event is officially dubbed the Basalt Gobble Wobble. There will be a 5-kilomter course as well as 1-mile route. It's open to individuals and families are also encouraged to run or walk the course. Strollers are welcome on either route.

The race will start at 9:30 a.m. Participants should show up no later than 9:15 a.m. to pick up a race braclet. Costumes are encouraged.

The top three finishers will receive a pie to enjoy with their Thanksgiving dinner. There will also be a raffle with items contributed by community sponsors.

Registration is $20 per adult and $10 per child or a family entry for up to five people can be purchased for $50.

Online registration is available at https://www.raceentry.com/race-reviews/basalt-gobble-wobble-5k-runwalk. The first 200 people to register will receive a race entry gift.