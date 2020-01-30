Trails plan for Basalt and El Jebel area undergoes update

Eagle County government officials will host an open house in El Jebel to discuss the draft 2020 Mid-Valley Trails Plan.

The Feb. 6 event will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Eagle County office building, adjacent to Crown Mountain Park. Residents will have a chance to comment on the proposed update to the 2006 trails plan. A 30-day public comment period will end on Feb. 28.

At the open house, Eagle County staff and volunteers on the Mid-Valley Trails Committee will present the proposed update plan.

Since the original Mid-Valley Trails Plan was adopted in 2006, many paved and singletrack trails have been added to the area’s recreation and non-motorized transportation network, including completion of the 42-mile Rio Grande Trail and the 2.5-mile Willits Lane Trail that serve as primary trail routes for recreation and transportation in the Mid-Valley. Additionally, many miles of singletrack trails have been constructed or decommissioned, most notably in the Bureau of Land Management’s Crown Special Recreation Management Area located adjacent to and above the Rio Grande Trail through Eagle County.

The proposed trails plan update can be found at eaglecounty.us/planning under the Active Land Use Applications tab then clicking the link for “Draft 2020 Mid-Valley Trails Plan.”