Thursday was busiest in what Aspen Skiing Co. calls ‘steady, consistent holiday period’

People walk through the gondola plaza at the base of Aspen Mountain the day after Christmas.

Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times

Thursday’s powder day under partially blue skies produced the busiest day on the Aspen-Snowmass slopes during a “busy, steady, consistent holiday period,” according to Aspen Skiing Co.

“(Thursday) was the busiest day of the holiday period,” Skico vice president of communications Jeff Hanle said Friday. “It was a little unusual to have it after New Year’s Day.”

The busiest day tends to fall between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, but that’s subject to weather and when the holidays occur in the week.

With the holidays on Wednesdays, it created a big surge afterward because schools were still out for several days. It helped that the ski areas received 6 to 8 inches of light, fluffy snow starting Wednesday morning into Thursday.

“Snow and sunshine bring people out in hordes,” Hanle said. Thursday was not a record day, he noted.

The number of skiers and snowboarders on the slopes dropped off Friday, signaling an end to the busiest period, he added.

The holiday period this year was “probably as strong” as last year but with a different pattern, according to Hanle. Skico officials also hope that a snowy Christmas and New Year’s translates into bookings for the future.

