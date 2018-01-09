Three more take out candidate nomination petitions in Basalt
January 9, 2018
Three more people showed possible interest in joining the Basalt Town Council races by picking up nomination petitions on Friday and Monday, according to Town Clerk Pam Schilling.
Incumbent Bernie Grauer picked up a petition on Friday as did former mayor and councilman Rick Stevens. On Monday, William Infante picked up a petition. Earlier last week, Carol Hawk and Todd Hartley picked up petitions.
People have until Jan. 22 to return the petitions and make their candidacy official. Picking up a petition doesn't necessarily mean a person will run.
There are three council seats up for election on April 3. Incumbent Mark Kittle said he will not run. Incumbent Gary Tennenbaum hasn't announced his intention.
All three terms are for four years.
