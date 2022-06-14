Thomas Friedman tapped for ACES fundraiser in July





Author and journalist Thomas L. Friedman will be presented the 2022 Elizabeth Paepcke Environmental Visionary award and also participate in a public conversation at Aspen Center for Environmental Studies’ summer benefit, An Evening on the Lake, at 5 p.m. July 22 at the Hotel Jerome Ballroom.

Together with Curtis Wackerle, editor and executive director of Aspen Journalism, and Chris Lane, CEO of ACES, the three will have a conversation about the intersection of climate, democracy and geopolitics.

Friedman has won the Pulitzer Prize three times for his work at The New York Times. His foreign affairs column in The New York Times reports on U.S. domestic politics and foreign policy, Middle East conflicts, international economics, environment, biodiversity and energy. Friedman is the author of seven bestselling books including “From Beirut to Jerusalem,” “The World Is Flat,” and “Thank you For Being Late: An Optimist’s Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations.”

Register to attend at https://aspennature.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/aspennature/eventRegistration.jsp?event=1197&