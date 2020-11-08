Tweet all about it: There’s no place like a Bauhaus home

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“#Aspen has become a cultural engine thanks to the master of Bauhaus architecture” — @DeparturesMag

“An early sunset reminds us that Aspen is beautiful during every season!” — @AspenLodging

“There’s no place like home #ASPEN @ Aspen, Colorado” — @ISVERA

“rona is too dangerous for a yurt village in #aspen but polo is OK? weird?” — @AspenSping

“Uhmmmm I want to go to Aspen” — @FridaKil0

“How much did the hat set you back? Did you get a discount when you bought the boots? You know how we tell a poser in Colorado, one who got off his jet in Aspen and knows nothing about ranching? It’s the accessories” — @justcuriousden

“It’s the birthday of Harold Ross (1892), a miner’s son born in Aspen, Colorado, who later founded The New Yorker, the seminal arts and literary magazine.” — @pauljimerson

“If you had to plan an Aspen themed Halloween costume, what would you be?” — @AspenCO

The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.