The Drop-In: Opening Day on Aspen Mountain
The Drop-In: Opening Day on Aspen Mountain
We’re back for our 2021-22 ski season on Aspen Snowmass mountains. Join the AT crew as we ski opening day on Aspen Mountain with fresh powder and lots and lots of sunshine. We ended our day in typical Aspen fashion at the Sundeck for a Bloody Mary before downloading on the gondola for the rest of our Turkey Day celebrations. Thanks for following along with us during the 75th anniversary of Aspen Ski Co. and lift served skiing. We can’t wait for another winter season with you all!!
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
The Drop-In: Opening Day on Aspen Mountain
https://youtu.be/a1yaMe2lbZ8