The Drop-In: Mogul Monday
Ski all the mogul runs we could find, whether we meant to find them or not, on this Monday episode of The Drop-In. Rose and Kelsey explore the recently opened 1A side of Aspen Mountain and take Perry's run off the dumps.
https://youtu.be/YbCfAaQeZjk