The Drop-In: Last chair on Highlands

One of our favorite things about spring is the extended lift hours on the mountains. Kelsey, Raleigh and Austin sneak in two laps on Highlands at the end of the day to celebrate St. Patty’s Day in this episode of The Drop-In. Although the hunt for green beer was promised, they were unsuccessful.

