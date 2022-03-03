The Drop-In: Hanging with Hamilton Sports
Greg and RJ from Hamilton Sports took over The Drop-In with some lunch laps on Ajax to show off some of the new 2022/23 skis in their shop. They're the best in town and definitely the guys to go see to get you out on the slopes!
