The Drop-In: Denim and Dirt
The 2021-22 ski season is ending this Sunday on Aspen Mountain, so we wore our favorite denim outfits to send off our season of The Drop-In. To all those that have been tuning in, thank you so much! It's been a great season and we'll see you in the summer. As for the on-mountain report, although we can see grass and dirt on the slopes the groomers didn't disappoint today. Snow is in the forecast, so you never know if we'll have an amazing powder day to close out the season!
https://youtu.be/ifMYvuHklOY