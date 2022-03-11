The Drop-In: Bluebird day and Bonnie’s Breakfast
It was an absolutely frigid day on Aspen Mountain, so Rose, Kelsey and Marcus took to Bonnie’s for some pancakes instead of brain freeze on the slopes. It was a beautiful bluebird day with some fresh snow from the past two days, but the pancakes took the prize for starting Friday off right.
