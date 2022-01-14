The Drop-In: a surprising Friday on Ajax
This morning on Aspen Mountain was chilly, yes, but the snow was so great. It was a quiet morning with flurries and fun skiing. In the coming week, we are anticipating Gay Ski Week and X Games, as well as Saturday night fireworks and torchlight descent for Winterskol on Ajax. Also, if you're looking for an excellent ski tune, we recommend Hamilton Sports! Check them out right across from Gondola Plaza in downtown Aspen.
https://youtu.be/Aux2edzm_EA