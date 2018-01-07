The difference between China and America

Strategic context explains much. Beijing controls North Korean actions. Crossing Beijing means losing energy supplies, banking resources, and crucial support for North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

It could even cause Beijing to replace the Kims with more compliant puppets. At bottom, North Korea is Beijing's puppet and tool. Beijing uses many tools in a "warm war" to push the U.S. out of the Western Pacific. If not defanged, North Korea will continue as a potent instrument of blackmail to eject the U.S. from that part of the world.

How can Beijing assume the U.S. won't resist aggressively?

In his 2010 book "The China Dream: Great Power Thinking and Strategic Posture in the Post-American Era," retired People's Liberation Army Col. Liu Mingfu posits a theory. Col. Liu asserts there will be conflicts between China and the U.S., but China will prevail in the long run. Why? Though China prefers peace, it doesn't fear war. But the U.S. does.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen