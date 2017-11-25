Thankful skiers

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday's page A2.

"Congrats on a great #AMAAwards performance! @marshmellomusic see you in #Aspen #xgames" — @ESPNMusic

"We're #thankful for opening day in #Aspen and the official unveiling of our newest store! Visit us at 501 E Hyman Ave!" — @shopmarcus

"It's a good ol' fashion who dun it in #Aspen with an international twist. Our reporting tonight: http://cbsloc.al/2mKF4lk #crime stories" — @Matt_Kroschel

"Is there anything more beautiful than the constant changing of the seasons? #mothernature #aspen" — @TheLifeBohemian

"Isn't it time to ski yet? Ski Tips up! #skiseason #aspen #colorado #ski #adventure #skiing #letitsnow #snow #winter" — @nomadstickers

Recommended Stories For You

"Solid #openingday in #Aspen yesterday. Was better than last year, at least. — @austin_colbert

Always glad to be back home #aspen #skiing #thanksgiving #mountains @ Aspen Mountain" — @connor_laughren

The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type "TheAspenTimes" (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what's happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.