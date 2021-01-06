Storming the Capitol — how Colorado reacted

Here’s how some Colorado lawmakers and organizations responded to Wednesday’s attempted takeover of the Capitol.

• “I am safe and my staff is safe. We are currently in a secure lockdown. Today’s attack on the Capitol and our democracy is dangerous and unacceptable.” — Sen. Mike Bennet, Democrat, Twitter

• “Thank you to everyone that has been checking in. My staff and I are safe and in an undisclosed location. I support peaceful protests and the rule of law, and denounce all acts of violence. I am grateful to the Capitol Police for their service. Thank you for keeping us safe.” — Rep. Lauren Boebert, Twitter

• “What has happened at the U.S. Capitol today is disgusting and anti-American. The American people have the right to protest peacefully, but this is not peaceful and it’s not a protest. I condemn this in the strongest terms and urge everyone to stop this madness immediately. I want to thank the U.S. Capitol Police for their service and work in keeping members and staff safe.” — Colorado GOP Chairman Ken Buck, statement

• “This is a sad day in the history of a nation born on the foundation of individual rights, the United States Constitution, and the rule of law. No matter what our strongly held beliefs may be, disrespect for our institutions and resorting to violence is not appropriate. To preserve freedom and our right to free speech, we must do so without violating our laws or the rights of others. I do not support the actions of the individuals who choose the methods playing out on our TV screens today.” — Bob Rankin, Republican, Colorado State Senate, statement

• “My staff and I are safe and in a secure lockdown. Grateful to Capitol Police for their work to protect us. It’s a sad day for our country, but our democracy is stronger than the dangerous attack on the Capitol today.” — Sen. John Hickenlooper, Democrat, Twitter

• “I was told to not come to Capitol. My staff was told it would be unsafe, not very gospel revival to me. We shouldn’t normalize a group of people calling into question a democratic election that has been shown to be fair. Shaking the foundation of our country. I hope you are safe.” — state Sen. Kerry Donovan, Democrat