Stacey Schmela joins Summit 54, a local nonprofit focused on early-childhood education

Stacey Schmela of Aspen joined the Roaring Fork Valley nonprofit organization Summit 54 this week as associate executive director.

Schmela will work with co-founder Teri Caine in all areas of fundraising, donor relations, grant writing, marketing and public relations.

Summit 54 works to improve Colorado’s economy and society through effective, efficient and accountable investments in education. It teams with local schools, administrators and community organizations to identify programs that deliver high-impact results with a strong return on investment and then implement those programs.

The largest local program sponsored by Summit 54 is Summer Advantage in Basalt, Carbondale and Glenwood Springs. The program is entering its ninth year and has served more than 5,000 kindergarten through fourth grade students in the Roaring Fork Valley. Summit 54 is the result of a partnership with the Roaring Fork School District and Summer Advantage USA.

More on the organization’s efforts can be found at summit54.org.

“We are delighted to welcome Stacey to the Summit 54 team,” Caine said in a statement. “She has a passion for helping under-served children and wants to make an impact in our valley.”

Schmela graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in journalism. She moved to Aspen 23 years ago. She and her husband have three sons.