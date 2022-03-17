St. Mary Church to feed the masses for St. Patrick’s Day

St. Mary Catholic Church will hold its 136th St. Patrick’s Day Benefit Dinner on Thursday.

Aspen’s longest continuously run charity event will repeat the drive-thru format after last year’s event raised over $13,000 for the church’s Charity Assistance Fund, organizers said.

From 2 to 7 p.m., they will distribute 700 meals from the alley behind St. Mary Catholic Church, 533 E. Main St.

Proceeds will be distributed to those in need throughout the Roaring Fork Valley regardless of the recipient’s faith. St. Mary Parish and Catholic Charities work together to provide family advocacy, food, housing, utilities, transportation, thrift store vouchers, prescription, medical and dental care to those in need.

The main menu features roast beef, mashed potatoes, homemade gravy, coleslaw, green beans and a dessert prepared by parishioners, locals and restaurants.





Local Spirits next to the gas station in Aspen and Airport Liquor at the Aspen Business Center also are offering a 10% discount (the day of) if you mention St. Mary.

Pre-order is required. Visit http://www.stmaryaspen.org to order online. Click on the St. Pat banner on the front page.

There is no fee charged for the dinner but donations can be made online by clicking the “donate” button at the top of the page and select “Charity Assistance Fund.” Cash or check donations also will be accepted at pick-up. Donations are tax deductible. Call the church office at 970-925-7339 for questions or assistance.