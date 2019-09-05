Sliding into place

Construction crews continue working on the new 27th Street Bridge in preparation for the temporary closure of the 27th Street Bridge, South Grand Avenue intersection, Atkinson Trail and the Roaring Fork River.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

If all goes as planned, come the morning of Sept. 16, the 27th Street Bridge in Glenwood Springs will no longer rank among the worst-rated bridges in Colorado.

Motorists may still access the 27th Street Bridge through Sept. 11, but should expect lane closures and alternating one-way traffic, including “during peak travel periods,” according to a recent news release.

During this time, crews will complete necessary utility work ahead of the forthcoming bridge slide.

Additionally, residents in the area should anticipate construction noise and lighting as crews will work through the night.

COMPLETE CLOSURE

Following the utility work, beginning 6 p.m. Thursday and lasting through 6 a.m. Sept. 16, crews will again work around the clock to slide the new bridge into place.

“In just 84 hours, from the start of the closure to when the new bridge opens to traffic, our community will be getting a completely new traffic bridge,” Jessica Bowser, assistant city engineer and project manager, said in a recent statement.

“The bridge slide will be an intricate operation and a major milestone for the project.”

The new traffic bridge, which was constructed just south of the existing 27th Street Bridge, will be slid laterally into place following the current bridge’s deconstruction.

During this time, the 27th Street Bridge, South Grand Avenue intersection and Atkinson trail all will close to vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians.

“We are taking every precaution to make sure that we are keeping people safe,” said Bryana Starbuck, 27th Street Bridge Project public information manager.

DETOURS

The city has asked motorists to utilize Eighth Street as the designated detour route to cross the Roaring Fork River.

Pedestrians and cyclists should use the Old Cardiff Bridge or the 14th Street Bridge as their detour route.

Additionally, with no through river access at 27th Street during the bridge slide closure, Roaring Fork River users must either eddy out at or before 3-Mile Creek or access the river farther downstream.

River users may call 970-618-5379 before floating for the most up-to-date river status.

“We are working in a really constrained site area and there is not a good place near the site to be able to see the deconstruction or the slide of the bridge,” Starbuck said. “We are asking folks to avoid the site area just to make sure that we are able to focus on construction activities and we want to keep everyone safe.”

Starbuck emphasized that parents of students that attend schools near the construction site set aside additional travel time particularly on Sept. 13.

“The complete bridge closure and slide will include that Friday of school,” Starbuck said. “When parents are planning on getting kiddos to and from school, know that it is going to take extra time that Friday.”

For the most up-to-date information, residents may sign up for ConeZone email updates at cogs.us/NotifyMe or by contacting the project team at 27thstreetbridge@gmail.com.

mabennett@postindependent.com