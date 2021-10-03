 Slideshow: Take a walk through Aspen’s aspens | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Slideshow: Take a walk through Aspen’s aspens

Local Local |

  

Fall arrived late last month, and it was a wild week of weather in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley. Check out some of Aspen Times photographer Kelsey Brunner’s photos from the golden trees in and around the White River National Forest.

For more on Colorado’s colors, click here.

A lone tree stands above the others with a variety of autumn colors on a stormy day in Aspen on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
The Maroon Bells peek out from behind yellowing aspen trees on Maroon Creed Road in Aspen on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Raindrops dapple freshly fallen leaves after a storm in Aspen on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
The Maroon Bells peek out from behind autumn trees on a stormy day in Aspen on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
A father and son walk along a designated trail on the scenic loop at Maroon Bells Wilderness Area in Aspen on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Yellow leaves top the aspen trees in Aspen on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Yellowing leaves color an aspen grove in Aspen on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Snow caps the top of Mt. Sopris after a storm blew in the night before in Carbondale on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Snow caps the top of the mountains in Snowmass on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Local

Slideshow: Take a walk through Aspen’s aspens

|

Fall arrived late last month, and it was a wild week of weather in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley. Check out some of Aspen Times photographer Kelsey Brunner’s photos from the golden trees in and around the White River National Forest.

See more