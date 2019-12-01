Sky Mountain Park, North Mesa areas closed for season

Courtesy of Pitkin County Open Space and Trails



The Sky Mountain Park and North Mesa areas in Snowmass were closed to all recreational activity for the winter Sunday.

According to a town news release, the areas are closed from Sunday until May 16 to protect sensitive winter habitats for elk, mule deer and other wildlife.

The Snowmass Village Animal Services Department and Colorado Parks & Wildlife enforce these trail closures, which include all of Sky Mountain Park, Rim Trail North, Seven Star Trail and the Upper North Mesa Equestrian Trail. There is a zero-tolerance policy for trail closure violations and fines can reach up to $5,000, the town release stated.

For more information, visit snowmassrecreation.com/201/Seasonal-Trail-Closures.