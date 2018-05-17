Skico employees foundation awards record amount for environmental causes

The Aspen Skiing Co. employees' Environment Foundation handed out a record $140,710 in grants to 23 projects in the latest cycle.

The foundation awarded multi-year grants to two institutions in the local green community — Aspen Center for Environmental Studies and Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers. ACES received $20,000 annually for the next three years to support its environmental science education program for students ranging from early childhood to college.

RFOV received $8,000 annually for three years to support local trail maintenance and restoration.

"The latest donations focused on reducing the impacts of climate change, trail restoration and outdoor experiential education for youth and teachers," said a statement from the Environment Foundation.

Following is a list of the other grants awarded during this spring cycle:

• Aspen Global Change Institute for its Learning from the Ground Up program on changing ecosystem, $2,500.

• Farm Collaborative, formerly known as Aspen TREE, for its farm center development, $7,000.

• Basalt High School for its climbing wall, $1,000.

• Basalt High School for its experiential and outdoor education program, $5,100.

• The Buddy Program for its LEAD and Outdoor Leadership in Basalt program, $5,000.

• Conservation Colorado Education Fund and Western Resource Advocates for tackling climate change in Colorado, $15,000.

• Colorado Fourteeners Initiative for its Elk Mountain Fourteeners Trail Stewardship program and sustainable trails project, $4,828.

• Colorado Outward Bound School for enhancing experiential education in the Roaring Fork Valley through Backcountry Educators courses, $7,200.

• Energetics Education for Solar Rollers in the upper Roaring Fork Valley, $5,000.

• EverGreen Zero Waste for Aspen School District compost collections and waste diversion program, $5,000.

• Fat City Farmers for its GoCo inspire program, $5,190.

• Glenwood Springs Bicycle Advocates to expand and support bicycle use for local, practical trips, $3,000.

• High Country News for its HCN University in the Roaring Fork Valley, $3,500.

• Pauline S. Schneegas Wildlife Foundation for generation operations, $4,000.

• Protect Our Winters for general operations, $5,000.

• Roaring Fork Conservancy for water-quality testing equipment, $6,392.

• Rocky Mountain Youth Corps for its Roaring Fork Valley program, $10,000.

• Southern Rockies Seed Network for development of high-elevation native plant materials for the Roaring Fork Valley, $5,000.

• U.S. Forest Service for the Maroon Lake trail restoration project, $11,500.

• Western Colorado Congress for its Gasfield Justice Campaign, $4,000.

• Wilderness Workshop for its forest watchdog program, $7,500.