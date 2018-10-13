Ski.com and Epic Pass are accepting applications for the dream ski job

Aspen might be in an employees' market right now, but there's one job that will be tough to get.

The application process is open until Monday for a job that entails visiting roughly a dozen ski resorts on a single trip in January and February this winter and capturing killer content with video equipment from GoPro. Oh, and it pays $10,000.

Aspen-based Ski.com, the largest provider of ski vacations in North America, is teaming with the Epic Pass to create the position. They're calling it Ski.com's Epic Dream Job.

"The ideal candidate must have a serious desire to travel some of the most amazing mountain destinations in the United States, Canada, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, France and Japan; must be able to ski and/or snowboard and must love après, mingling with locals and documenting new experiences," says the official job description.

"Well over" 300 applications have been received so far, including at least one from Aspen, said Dan Sherman, chief marketing officer for Ski.com. He's had a chance to skim some of the video applications.

"People are really excited," he said Friday. "People are so passionate. They're just really into skiing."

Recommended Stories For You

To apply, a person has to submit an application video explaining in 60 seconds or less what makes them the perfect candidate.

For more information and to apply, applicants should visit http://www.ski.com/dreamjob or apply by posting an application video to Instagram then tagging @skicom, @epicpass and using the hashtag #EpicDreamJob. Ski.com will announce who has been selected for the job Oct. 30.

The winner will travel the world for two months to seven countries on three continents. The dream-jobber will ski or snowboard more than a dozen resorts where the Epic Pass is used. They will have head-to-toe gear from Helly Hansen, Rossignol and Oakley.