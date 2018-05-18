Show support for Basalt officers Saturday during National Police Week

The wives of Basalt police officers will host an event Saturday to celebrate National Police Week.

The wives will have a table outside at the El Jebel City Market from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday to collect signatures on a special message to the officers.

"Sign your name on the giant community thank you card for our local heroes," said Heather Knott, wife of Basalt Police Chief Greg Knott. "If you have a special story to share or would like to extend a more personal thank you, there will be note cards available."

May 13-19 is National Police Week. Communities across the country have been holding everything from bicycle rides and runs to awards ceremonies and memorial services in honor of fallen heroes and survivors to mark the occasion.

Everyone in the midvalley is encouraged to stop by the table at City Market Saturday to show their support.