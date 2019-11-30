Several Pitkin County open space and trails closing for winter

Several trails and properties overseen by Pitkin County Open Space and Trails will close for the winter Saturday and Sunday to protect wildlife habitat and prevent damage to terrain.

The Rio Grande Trail will close Saturday at 5 p.m. between Catherine Bridge and Rock Bottom Ranch.

Closing on Sunday are Sky Mountain Park and its multiple trails, Seven Star Trail and Rim Trail North near Snowmass Village. Also closing are Glassier Trail and Wheatley Open Space in the midvalley. In the Crystal Valley, winter closures affect Red Wind Point Open Space and Perham Creek Trail.

The reopening days vary in April and May.