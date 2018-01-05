Second potential candidate emerges for Basalt council
January 5, 2018
Todd Hartley became the second Basalt resident to take out a petition to potentially run for Basalt Town Council on Thursday, according to Town Clerk Pam Schilling.
Carol Hawk picked up a petition Tuesday. Candidates have until Jan. 22 to submit petitions signed by 25 registered electors.
There are three council seats up for grabs in the April 3 election. Incumbent Mark Kittle said he won't run. Bernie Grauer said he is "inclined" to seek re-election. Gary Tennenbaum hasn't announced his intentions.
All three terms are for four years.
