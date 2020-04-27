Search begins for new Aspen High principal
A search is underway for a new principal at Aspen High School.
The Aspen School District said Friday it will have “multiple opportunities for stakeholders to contribute to and participate in the hiring process.”
The district plans have an interview team assembled of high school department heads, school district employees, administrators, parents, students, school board members, an Aspen Education Association representative, local residents and the interim superintendent, the incoming superintendent and assistant superintendent.
Applications for the interview team are due by Monday. They are available at https://bit.ly/3bBEOdg.
The district began collecting principal candidate applications last week. During the week of May 4, ASD authorities will screen the written applications and narrow the list down to as many as nine candidates for first-round interviews, which would begin the week of May 11, the district said.
From there, the interview team will narrow the list to three to five candidates, before winnowing that list down to two to three finalists the week of May 18.
Current Principal Tharyn Mulberry begins his new rule as assistant superintendent of schools July 1, the same date superintendent-hire David Baugh is scheduled to begin. There is a special school board work session called for 2 p.m. Tuesday with the new superintendent.
