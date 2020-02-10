Round Two: Glenwood prepares for reconstruction of South Midland Avenue

Cars make their way down South Midland near the Four Mile Road turnoff on a snowy morning in Glenwood.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

After replacing one of the worst-rated bridges in the state, the city will turn its attention to one of Glenwood Springs’ bumpiest roadways — South Midland Avenue.

On Wednesday, the city will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the end of the 27th Street Bridge project.

But just up the road, the city will break ground this spring on another multimillion-dollar project: the reconstruction of South Midland Avenue.

The city anticipates putting the project’s construction contract out to bid in early April.

Due to federal grant dollars being tied to the reconstruction efforts, the city also will contract out the project’s construction management.

“It really involves very detailed inspections,” said Terri Partch, Glenwood Springs city engineer. “Daily journals and material testing.”

Although a number of contractors expressed interest in the construction management work, only SGM came forward with an official proposal.

Headquartered in Glenwood Springs, SGM has a previous track record of working with the city on Two Rivers Park and the West Midland Trail.

The Glenwood Springs City Council was originally set to vote Thursday on whether to award the approximately $991,000 construction management contract to SGM. However, that meeting was canceled due to inclement weather.

The city anticipates rescheduling the City Council meeting for Tuesday, but an official announcement had not been made by deadline.

“It is going to have a tremendous impact on commuters, homeowners, students at Sopris Elementary, teachers,” Councilman Tony Hershey said. “It has to be done right, and there has to be mitigation.”

The reconstruction project will begin immediately south of the Midland Avenue and 27th Street roundabout and will continue just past the Four Mile intersection.

“It’s a little over a mile’s worth of roadway,” Partch said.

When the project’s construction goes out to bid, Partch envisioned flexibility with respect to when the contractor must start, in an effort to get better bid prices.

“They can start as soon as we issue a notice to proceed, or they can have the flexibility to start as late as Nov. 1, 2020,” Partch said. “Once they enter the site, they will be held to a number of days to complete the project.”

According to Partch, South Midland’s reconstruction has been classified as an 18-month project.

The total estimated cost of the project amounts to $12.6 million.

The city has received over $8 million in grant funding to help offset that cost.

