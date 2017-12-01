Rocky Mountain Golf Cards on sale

The Rocky Mountain Golf Card is a great way for golfers to experience some of the best Western Slope courses during the 2018 season.

The Card, a new product being offered by Colorado Mountain News Media's newspapers, offers two-for-one and other discounted rates at 13 Western Slope golf courses. The card sells for $99 and will be valid throughout 2018.

Since sales began early mid-November, CMNM events manager Holli Snyder said there have been several repeated questions from individuals interested in the card.

"We thought sharing those questions and the answers would be helpful to those interested in purchasing the card," she said.

Here are the questions and answers:

Question: What does buy-one-get-one (BOGO) refer to; does it mean if I buy a card my partner can play for free?

Answer: Yes, the card allows two to play, with one paying full price and the second person playing for free.

Question: Can I use the card more than one time at each location?

Answer: No, each card is good for only one discounted round per course. While we understand someone might want to play multiple times at a single course the idea if for golfers to experience the wide range of courses in the high country.

Question: Does the buy-on-get-one deal include all 13 courses?

Answer: Yes with the exception of the Eagle Ranch course which offers a discount for both golfers.

Question: Can I play one round myself one day and use the free BOGO round a different day?

Answer: No, free rounds must be used the same day at the same time as the paid-for round.

Question: Does the buy-one-get one rate fluctuate with the season rates at the courses?

Answer: Yes, the rate will reflect the daily rate at the course on the date of play.

Question: Is the card transferrable?

Answer: Yes. You can allow others to use the card meaning if you buy a card and cannot use it, you can allow someone else to take advantage of the deal.

Question: If I play all the courses on the card how much would I save?

Answer: If you got to all of the courses on the card, you can save up to $950 in greens fees.

Card courses

The 13 courses that are participating in the Rocky Mountain Golf Card program are:

Eagle Ranch Golf Club, Eagle

The Ranch at Roaring Fork Golf Club, Carbondale

Raven at Three Peaks, Silverthorne

Mount Massive Golf Course, Leadville

Glenwood Springs Golf Club, Glenwood

Yampa Valley Golf Club, Craig

Vail Golf Club, Vail

Haymaker Golf Course, Steamboat Springs

Iron Bridge Golf Course, Glenwood Springs

EagleVail Golf Club, Eagle-Vail

Lincoln Park Golf Course, Grand Junction

Tiara Rado Golf Course, Grand Junction

Meeker Golf Course, Meeker

"We are only selling a limited number of passes, so we encourage everyone who is interested to grab one before they sell out," said Snyder.

To learn more, or purchase a Rocky Mountain Golf Card, visit rockymountaingolfcard.com.