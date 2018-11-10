Roaring Fork Valley immigrants will share their stories at event in Basalt

Where: The Temporary at Willits, doors open for refreshments at 6 p.m., stories at 7 p.m.

At a time when immigration issues are playing such a key role in national politics, three local organizations are teaming to bring a human element to the discussion.

Six local immigrants will share their personal experiences of leaving home and creating a new future in a live storytelling event being held today in Basalt.

"Immigrant Voices" is a collaboration among English In Action, Writ Large and The Arts Campus at Willits. The event will be held at The Temporary in Willits Town Center.

The participants are from five countries. Eeswar Atluri is from India, Diana Cardenas is from Columbia, Rosa Contreras is from Guatemala, Hose Miranda is from Venezuela and Ignacio Pimentel and Iliana Tenteria are from Mexico.

"Each speaker will tell the story of his or her own unique immigration experience, the challenges and successes, the roadblocks and solutions," said a promotion for the event. "The speakers — most of whom have never performed on stage — have been coached and aided by Alya Howe of Writ Large, who will also curate the program. Howe established Writ Large in Aspen as a slam of true stories told to live audiences without scripts or notes."

The speakers are community members and some of them are adult learners in the English in Action program. The storytelling event provides an opportunity for the community-at-large to learn the immigrants' stories as well as the diversity and contributions they bring to the Roaring Fork Valley.

"These are not political stories. They are stories about things that we all have in common — finding love, remembering childhood, leaving home, overcoming challenges and more," Lara Beaulieu, executive director of English in Action, said in a statement.

The cost for the event is $10. For tickets or to get more information about English In Action, go to http://www.englishinaction.org or call 970-963-9200. Tickets also available at the door while available.