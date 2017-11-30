Right turn from bridge to 6th Street clarified in Glenwood

Confusion about turns from the new Grand Avenue Bridge has prompted project officials to look at a few fixes to help clarify things. The right turn onto Sixth Street and into the new Sixth-and-Laurel roundabout has raised questions.

A single northbound right-turn lane provides access to the Sixth Street business district and residential neighborhoods in the area, as well as points farther west along U.S. 6 and 24.

Coming off the bridge, a wide lane entering the area allows motorists to make a quick decision whether to continue right onto East Sixth toward the Hotel Colorado or veer left into the roundabout.

However, motorists sometimes incorrectly turn from the right traffic lane on the north end of the bridge, causing a collision hazard.

That lane is intended for through traffic to westbound Interstate 70 only, while the left lane can be used for either eastbound or westbound I-70 access, project officials have clarified.

New striping and signage are in the works to help clarify traffic flow at the often-busy interchange, they said.

Meanwhile, night work is to begin Monday to remove the old traffic signals on Grand Avenue at Eighth and Ninth streets and to activate the new signals. That work is expected to last about two weeks between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., during which there will be a one-night closure of the one-block sections west of Grand Avenue.

Motorists should also anticipate lane closures on the bridge and on Sixth Street daily during off-peak travel times, as crews work on the islands near the roundabout and remove bridge overhangs.

Crews also are wrapping up work to install pavers on the west wing street in the 700 block of Grand, and work is moving to the east side, according to the latest project update.

In addition, construction crews are busy removing the north causeway in the Colorado River over the next few months. Boaters and anglers should be aware of work on the riverbank beneath the bridge during the winter.