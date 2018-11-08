RFTA tax widened victory margin with final tallies of votes in Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties

The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority's ballot question for a property tax gained support as election officials in Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties completed their tallies Wednesday.

The vote was 10,945 in support to 10,067 against as of Wednesday afternoon. It is possible some additional votes will dribble in.

The buffer in support of the question was 765 votes as of 1 a.m. Wednesday, when the clerks of the three counties stopping counting for the night.

RFTA's strongest support was in Pitkin County with a vote of 4,699 for, to 4,204 against. That's a 495-vote difference and a 53 to 47 percent margin. The entire county was eligible to vote on the question.

Support was nearly as strong in eligible parts of Garfield County. Residents of Carbondale, Glenwood Springs and New Castle were able to vote on the measure. It was favored by 4,507 and opposed by 4,144, a margin of 52 to 48 percent.

The tax squeaked by in Eagle County, where just the Roaring Fork sliver of the county could vote on it. The tally was 1,739 in favor, 1,719 against. That was a 50.29 to 49.71 percent margin.