Recipe of the day: Girvan Holiday

Each day of the 2019 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, we here at The Aspen Times are going to be sharing a drink recipe from Food & Wine that you can find either in the Grand Tasting Tent or at a bar around town.

To kick things off, we are featuring the Girvan Holiday, a William Grant & Sons cocktail created by Carlos Yturria from San Francisco. Yturria will be serving this drink and more at the patio bar at Jimmy’s in Aspen tonight and Saturday.

Girvan Holiday by Carlos Yturria

1.5 oz Hendrick’s Gin

.5 oz Pineapple-Beet Shrub

.25 oz Ginger Honey

.5 oz Lemon Juice

2 oz Soda Water

Build all ingredients in a Collins glass

Served over a clear Collins Ice Cube

Garnish with ginger candy

Pineapple-Beet Shrub

1/2 Gallon Champagne Vinegar

2 Ripe Pineapples

2 lbs Roasted Red Beets

Steep all ingredients for at least a week

Strain off solids

In a blender, add 32 oz of infused vinegar

Add 16 oz evaporated cane sugar or 10 oz of honey

Blend at high speed for at least 1 full minute

Ginger Honey Syrup

32 oz Fresh Ginger Juice

16 oz WC

Strain off solids

In a blender, add 32 oz of ginger juice

Add 16 oz evaporated cane sugar or 10 oz of honey

Blend at high speed for at least 1 full minute