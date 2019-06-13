Recipe of the day: Girvan Holiday
Each day of the 2019 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, we here at The Aspen Times are going to be sharing a drink recipe from Food & Wine that you can find either in the Grand Tasting Tent or at a bar around town.
To kick things off, we are featuring the Girvan Holiday, a William Grant & Sons cocktail created by Carlos Yturria from San Francisco. Yturria will be serving this drink and more at the patio bar at Jimmy’s in Aspen tonight and Saturday.
Girvan Holiday by Carlos Yturria
1.5 oz Hendrick’s Gin
.5 oz Pineapple-Beet Shrub
.25 oz Ginger Honey
.5 oz Lemon Juice
2 oz Soda Water
Build all ingredients in a Collins glass
Served over a clear Collins Ice Cube
Garnish with ginger candy
Pineapple-Beet Shrub
1/2 Gallon Champagne Vinegar
2 Ripe Pineapples
2 lbs Roasted Red Beets
Steep all ingredients for at least a week
Strain off solids
In a blender, add 32 oz of infused vinegar
Add 16 oz evaporated cane sugar or 10 oz of honey
Blend at high speed for at least 1 full minute
Ginger Honey Syrup
32 oz Fresh Ginger Juice
16 oz WC
Strain off solids
In a blender, add 32 oz of ginger juice
Add 16 oz evaporated cane sugar or 10 oz of honey
Blend at high speed for at least 1 full minute
