Public offered chance to shape management plan for Aspen’s North Star Nature Preserve

The Roaring Fork River winds through the 245 North Star Nature Preserve east of Aspen. A new management plan proposal is open for public comment.

Jeremy Wallace/The Aspen Times

The public has an opportunity to shape a management plan for Aspen’s North Star Nature Preserve by answering an online survey that will close by the end of the day Monday.

The responses to the survey will help shape an update to the North Star Management Plan, according to Pitkin County Open Space and Trails. A draft plan will be created after the community input is assessed. That draft will be opened to public comment at a future date.

“We anticipate releasing a draft plan in February 2020 for a second round of public comment,” the open space program said on its website.

The North Star Nature Preserve is a 245-acre open space parcel that encompasses wetland and riparian areas as well as other important wildlife habitat.

“The plan also addresses human use of North Star, where floating the Roaring Fork River during the summer months has become increasingly popular,” program said.

The explosion in use led to management actions being adopted in 2015 including a permit system for commercial operators, education and outreach through interpretative signage and naturalist programming, discouraging use of tubes to mitigate litter and trespassing and establishing “quiet zones” through private property and wildlife zones. The open space program also boosted its enforcement capabilities with more rangers and forest protection officers.

More information about the process and a link to the North Star community survey can be found at https://www.pitkinostprojects.com/north-star-management-plan.html.