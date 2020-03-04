Prosecutor’s ‘calendar issues’ delay Basalt teacher’s case

Brittany von Stein and her attorney, Michael Fox, depart a Garfield County courtroom in September.

Scott Condon/The Aspen Times

The criminal court case of a Basalt High School teacher suspected of an inappropriate relationship with a student was continued without a resolution Tuesday.

The prosecutor and the defense attorney told 9th Judicial District Chief Judge James Boyd they haven’t been able to meet to discuss the case of teacher Brittany von Stein since her last appearance two months ago.

“Judge, the hold-up has been on my end. The delay is my fault due to my calendar issues,” said Zac Parsons, a deputy district attorney for the 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

He said he had a meeting arranged on Thursday with von Stein’s attorney, Michael Fox. Parsons said he hoped they could achieve “progress” on a possible disposition.

Von Stein was arrested Sept. 4 on suspicion of three counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. She is a former music and choir teacher at Basalt High School.