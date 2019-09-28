Preps: AHS volleyball finds victory at homecoming; boys soccer team falls

The Aspen High School volleyball team hosts Classical Academy on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, inside the AHS gymnasium. The Skiers won, 3-0. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)

The Aspen High School volleyball team won for the second time this season, beating Classical Academy 3-0 on Saturday inside the AHS gymnasium on homecoming weekend. Set scores were 25-17, 25-10 and 25-12.

“I hope this results in a confidence boost, definitely. A win is a win and I’m happy for the girls that it happened on homecoming,” AHS coach Brittany Zanin said. “I wish they would have played their volleyball.”

Classical Academy was a step back in competition compared to what the Skiers usually see in the Class 3A Western Slope League, so the non-league contest was good timing for an Aspen team (2-4 overall) looking to get some momentum with a big WSL game coming Thursday against Delta.

“There has definitely been growth. I Just wish they would play in games like they play in practice,” Zanin said. “I’m hoping they can continue to grow together and I’m hoping they start to see in themselves what I see all the time. It just hasn’t happened yet.”

The Basalt High School softball team played Rifle in a doubleheader on Saturday, winning 17-14 and 6-5 for the sweep. The wins improve BHS, ranked No. 4 in Class 3A this week, to 16-1 overall with an important doubleheader coming Tuesday at Delta.

The Aspen High School boys soccer team played Saturday at No. 4-ranked Roaring Fork, losing 7-2. The loss dropped AHS to 1-6 overall while the Rams improved to 5-1-1 overall. The Skiers next play Tuesday against Rifle.

The Basalt High School cross country team competed Friday at the Warrior Lincoln Park Classic in Grand Junction. BHS junior Sierra Bower finished second in the girls’ race with a time of 18 minutes, 15.15 seconds. Winning was Battle Mountain senior Grace Johnson in 18:02.56. Basalt freshman Katelyn Maley was the only other Longhorn in the top 20, finishing 19th in 19:57.05.

The Aspen High School cross country team competed Saturday at the Moffat County Invitational in Craig. AHS had four in the top five of the girls’ race, led by junior Kylie Kenny, who won with a time of 20:37.64. AHS junior Kendall Clark was second in 21:02.82 and freshman Elsie Weiss was third in 21:22.04. Middle Park’s Leah Cormican was fourth (21:31.75) and Aspen’s Eva McDonough was fifth (21:40.07).

