Power line work in Glenwood Canyon set to begin

Beginning this month through October, Xcel Energy will be replacing and repairing some transmission and distribution structures in the Glenwood Canyon and in areas within the White River National Forest.

The work will take place between the Shoshone Hydroelectric Plant and the city limits of Glenwood Springs.

According to a press release from Xcel Energy, the work is important to maintaining a reliable electric system for the area now and in the future. Some of the transmission structures have reached their end-of-life use, with many dating back to initial placement in the early 1900s. Approximately 30 transmission structures and 10 distribution structures will be replaced during the effort.

Construction will include the use of helicopters and will involve temporary single-lane road closures and rolling roadblocks along I-70.

While the effort to replace the transmission and distribution structures generally is not expected to impact the reliability of electricity service in the area during construction, Xcel Energy will need to take up to several days of planned outages in early August, for up to eight hours a day, primarily for areas east of Glenwood Springs.

For more information visit xcelenergy.com/glenwood, or call the hotline at 970-989-3869.