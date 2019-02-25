Police still short on details in hit-and-run

It's been nearly two weeks since Glenwood Springs resident Connie Leckwold was hit and killed by an unknown vehicle on Interstate 70 near Glenwood Springs, as the search for answers continues into what happened that night.

Glenwood Springs Police Chief Terry Wilson said his department has received information from witnesses that may help piece together what occurred around 6:45 p.m. Feb. 14 when Leckwold, 63, was found dead in the westbound lanes of I-70.

Wilson said one call-in witness indicated they saw a semitrailer truck stopped around the time of the hit-and-run, which would be consistent with the scene, he said.

"We would love to have a driver step forward and say something," he added.

Wilson did not rule out the possibility that the driver was unaware that he or she hit a pedestrian.

According to Wilson, the incident was originally called in as debris on the roadway.

He said the dark, rainy night made visibility really tough. One person said they thought they drove by a sleeping bag, he said.

I-70 was closed in both directions for nearly three hours after Leckwold's body was discovered. She was not carrying any identification, complicating initial efforts by the Garfield County Coroner's Office to identify her.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call the Glenwood Springs Police Department at 970-384-6500, or visit https://glenwoodpolice.com/19-3382.

